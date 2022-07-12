8 current free agents that Birmingham City should definitely consider

Birmingham City will be hoping to push forward as a club in the Championship under the guidance of their new head coach John Eustace when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

The Blues opted to draft in the 42-year-old as a replacement for Lee Bowyer who has handed his marching orders after 16 months in charge at St Andrew’s.

Since handing over the reins to Eustace, Birmingham have bolstered their squad by securing the services of two players on loan deals.

Dion Sanderson and Przemyslaw Placheta are both set to feature for the Blues next season after joining the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City.

Whereas Birmingham are not expected to splash the cash this summer, they could potentially turn to the free-agency market for inspiration in the coming weeks.

Ahead of their upcoming Championship clash with Luton Town, we have decided to take a look at eight free agents that Birmingham should consider making a move for.

Check them out now!