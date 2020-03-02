An emphatic Leeds United performance sealed a 4-0 scoreline against Hull City on Saturday lunchtime, with the Whites turning on the style to register another vital three points.

Leeds made a blistering start in East Yorkshire and were ahead inside only five minutes as Luke Ayling unleashed a shot that was deflected past the static George Long. Despite Grant McCann’s side getting to grips with Leeds for the remainder of the first-half, Marcelo Bielsa watched his side turn on the style in the second, with three well-crafted goals putting the Tigers to the sword.

Pablo Hernandez swept home on 47 minutes, before Tyler Roberts stepped off the bench to score a brace to add gloss to a near-perfect outing from the Yorkshire promotion hopefuls.

Heavily involved throughout was Jack Harrison, who was desperately unlucky to not add to his 11 goal involvements after an influential display down the left for Bielsa.

Harrison is a real favourite of Bielsa and has been working under the Argentine for almost two years now, with this perhaps the Manchester City loanee’s best performance in a Leeds shirt.

With that in mind, we take a closer look at the impact the 23-year-old had in tormenting Hull:

In 89 minutes, Harrison managed three shots on Long’s goal, forcing the Hull goalkeeper into two excellent second-half saves. Additionally, Harrison rattled the woodwork with a fizzing shot from the edge of the area after a short corner worked him into a shooting position.

Long was denying Harrison adding to his five goals this season, whilst the man in the Hull goal was also on-hand to deny his teammates and more assists.

Harrison assisted three shots in 90 minutes, including one for Hernandez in the opening 10 minutes, with the Spaniard also testing the crossbar. Long would then save from Helder Costa and Mateusz Klich in the second-half after Harrison’s good work put them into shooting positions.

Bielsa was forced into a tactical switch early on despite Leeds taking the lead, with his trusted 4-1-4-1 allowing Hull too much space for the Argentine’s liking. That prompted the 3-3-1-3 that we’ve seen on occasion this season, with it Harrison’s duty to run the entire left-edge, with help from Klich and Liam Cooper; that points to Harrison’s outstanding numbers all-round, with three progressive runs and eight crosses underlining how involved he was.

And, one of those eight crosses led to Leeds’ second goal, with Harrison’s delivery falling the way of Costa on the far side. The winger slipped Hernandez into space in the penalty area, with a pinpoint finish beating the onrushing Long.

As you might expect, Harrison’s duty as a left wing-back for much of the game means he posts some impressive defensive numbers to match a heavy workload in attack, with four interceptions and three ball recoveries confirming that.

Finally, given Leeds’ dominance of the game, Harrison has a low passing accuracy of 67%, but, with the risks Bielsa’s side were allowed to take, it is little surprise to see this take a hit.

That dominance from Ayling’s goal onwards had Harrison right at the centre of things, and when Bielsa withdrew him for Ezgjan Alioski as 90 minutes approached, he received a big ovation from a 3,000+ Leeds following behind Long’s goal.

They recognised this was one of Harrison’s best outings for their club, and that’s some feat in a season where he’s playing a major part in putting Leeds on the brink of promotion.