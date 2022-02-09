8 changes: The Huddersfield Town starting 11 as they take on Preston North End

Huddersfield Town are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions as they cross the Pennines to take on Preston North End.

Carlos Corberan has the Terriers sitting in fifth position in the Championship but if they are defeated by Ryan Lowe’s side at Deepdale then the gap between the two sides will be closed to four points.

The Spaniard made changes to his side when they defeated Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend and as you can imagine some of the big-hitters have returned.

In-fact it is the same team for Huddersfield that started their 2-0 win over Derby County last week, with the likes of Lewis O’Brien, top scorer Danny Ward and Danel Sinani all in the line-up.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here are your Terriers for this evening's @SkyBetChamp game against Preston North End! Carlos Corberán has returned to the same side that started in the 2-0 home victory over the Rams a week ago. #htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/1rn5L0WU12 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 9, 2022

There’s n0 place in the squad for Spanish right-back Pipa though, who suffered an injury in the win over the Tykes and has to miss this encounter.