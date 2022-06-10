8 Championship players West Brom could realistically target this summer transfer window

The signing of John Swift was a fantastic start to the summer for West Bromwich Albion but more work will need to be done to ensure they challenge right at the top of the Championship next season.

It’s less than two months until the 2022/23 campaign gets underway but the summer transfer window is now open and Steve Bruce will want to make changes to his squad in the coming weeks with a view to securing promtion next term.

There have been no indications that Albion will be looking to splash the sort of cash they have in previous windows but that doesn’t mean they won’t be ambitious.

The Championship is stocked full of quality players, it’s just about identifying what you need and finding the value – whether that is via free transfer, loans or permanent deals.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted eight second tier players West Brom could realistically target this summer transfer window…