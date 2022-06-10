8 Championship players Swansea City could realistically target this summer transfer window

Following Russell Martin’s first season in charge at Swansea City, the South Wales club will be striving to inflict pressure near the top end of the Championship when the new campaign gets underway at the end of July.

The Swans, who showed glimpses of promise during a campaign where they finished in 15th place, have built a strong enough platform to build upon for next season.

Martin was thrown in at the deep end at the start of the term, arriving just before the start of the season, meaning that last year was going to be completely and utterly about bedding in his ideas to his squad.

Possessing a strong core, with a few additions, Swansea could start to be ambitious about what the 2022/23 campaign might just hold for them.

Here, we take a look at eight Championship players that the Swans could target this summer to bolster a push for the play-offs…