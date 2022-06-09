8 Championship players Stoke City could realistically target this summer transfer window

Stoke City endured a disappointing season last time out as they failed to sustain a push for the play-offs.

Whilst they underachieved, there were some factors that went against Michael O’Neill, including injuries to a few key players at critical parts of the campaign.

So, attention for some time has been on next season, with the boss making it clear that he wants to reshape the squad – and work on that has already started.

With the Potters set for another year outside the top-flight, the finances have been hit, meaning O’Neill isn’t going to get significant backing with a massive budget.

Nevertheless, he will still have support from the owners and he has shown he has an eye for a bargain when it comes to identifying talent.

And, here we look at EIGHT players from the Championship that Stoke should be realistically targeting to improve their squad during this transfer window…