8 Championship players QPR could realistically target this summer transfer window

Queens Park Rangers are heading into a very exciting summer transfer window, their first under the management of Michael Beale.

Rangers have shown their ambition to prise Beale away from his role as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, and they certainly feel like a club heading in the right direction, speaking long term.

The West Londoners fell away from the play-off places in dramatic fashion in the final few months of the season under Mark Warburton, but with greater strength in depth next term, Rangers should be able to deal with fixture congestion a lot better.

QPR could be a far more attractive destination for loan players with Beale at the helm, and the contacts he has built up as a high profile coach could help the club bridge the gap between themselves and those with deeper pockets.

Here, we have taken a look at eight Championship players QPR could realistically target this summer transfer window…