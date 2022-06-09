8 Championship players Preston North End could realistically target this summer transfer window

After opting to draft in Ryan Lowe as Frankie McAvoy’s replacement last year, Preston North End went on to produce some positive performances in the Championship during the second half of the campaign.

The Lilywhites sealed a 13th place finish in the league standings last month and will be determined to push forward as a club next season.

Lowe has already decided to make some alterations to his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

13 players were released by Preston in May whilst Cameron Archer, Daniel Iversen, Josh Murphy and Sepp van den Berg have all returned to their parent-clubs following the expiry of their loan deals.

Yet to make any moves in terms of incomings, it will be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites opt to focus on signing individuals from Championship sides this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight players who Preston could realistically target in the coming weeks…