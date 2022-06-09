8 Championship players Nottingham Forest could realistically target this summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest have endured a rollercoaster of a season in the Championship.

Steve Cooper was appointed following a disastrous start to the campaign under Chris Hughton that saw the team bottom of the table.

But an incredible turnaround under the Englishman saw the Reds climb the table before eventually earning a play-off place.

Victories over Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town led to the team earning a historic promotion for the club.

Forest are now preparing for life in the Premier League for the first time since their 1999 relegation.

That promotion could also see bright stars such as Brennan Johnson commit his future to the Reds despite January speculation he could leave this summer.

But the squad will also need to be improved to maintain their survival in the top flight, which could signal a very busy summer ahead for Cooper.

Here are eight second division players that Forest could realistically target this summer transfer window…