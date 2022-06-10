8 Championship players Middlesbrough could realistically target this summer transfer window

Middlesbrough had a good season this year under the management of Chris Wilder although will have been disappointed to just miss out on the play-offs.

Despite taking it to the final day, a 4-1 defeat on the last day of the season meant Boro ended the campaign five points from the top six.

However, Chris Wilder will be keen to build upon the progress his side has made this year and create a team that is able to break into the top six positions and compete for promotion next season.

This will require work to be done over summer and the boss will be looking to make additions to the positions in his squad that need strengthening in order to create a team top team.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight players from the Championship that Chris Wilder could realistically target during this summer’s transfer window for Middlesbrough.