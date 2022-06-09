8 Championship players Hull could realistically target this summer transfer window

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Hull City but with the transfer window about to open, things could be about to get a lot busier.

Fans of the Championship club will be hoping to see owner Acun Ilıcali get his chequebook out after the Turkish businessman completed his takeover midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

New owners usually like to make a statement in their first summer transfer window, which could mean the next few months are an exciting period for the MKM Stadium faithful.

The Tigers will no doubt look to make the most of what is an impressive free agent market and loans will be something they utilise as well but we may also see the club buy players off division rivals as they try to strengthen Shota Arveladze’s squad ahead of the start of the new season.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted eight Championship players Hull could realistically target this summer transfer window…