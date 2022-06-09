Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

8 Championship players Hull could realistically target this summer transfer window

Published

3 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Hull City but with the transfer window about to open, things could be about to get a lot busier. 

Fans of the Championship club will be hoping to see owner Acun Ilıcali get his chequebook out after the Turkish businessman completed his takeover midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

New owners usually like to make a statement in their first summer transfer window, which could mean the next few months are an exciting period for the MKM Stadium faithful.

The Tigers will no doubt look to make the most of what is an impressive free agent market and loans will be something they utilise as well but we may also see the club buy players off division rivals as they try to strengthen Shota Arveladze’s squad ahead of the start of the new season.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted eight Championship players Hull could realistically target this summer transfer window…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 Championship players Hull could realistically target this summer transfer window

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: