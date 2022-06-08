8 Championship players Fulham could realistically target this summer transfer window

Fulham are once again preparing for life back in the Premier League, after just a single season in the Championship.

The Cottagers comfortably secured another immediate promotion back to the top-flight of English football.

Indeed, they will now be looking to stay there longer term, having suffered relegation in each of their last three seasons in the Premier League.

If they to finally re-establish themselves, then it is almost inevitable that the Cottagers will have to have a strong summer transfer window in terms of recruitment.

That is something that means despite promotion, the club could still have an eye on the Championship for the time being.

There can be no denying that there are plenty of high quality players in the second-tier who may themselves be ready for the step up for the top-flight, and could therefore be useful additions at Craven Cottage.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight Championship players Fulham could potentially target in the summer transfer window, right here.