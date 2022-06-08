8 Championship players Coventry City could realistically target this summer transfer window

Coventry City are heading towards a very important summer transfer window to ensure they build on their impressive 2021/22 campaign.

Mark Robins’ men finished 12th in the second tier, but flirted with the play-off places for the majority of the season despite being tipped for another relegation battle.

The Sky Blues have been on a steep upward trajectory under Robins and will be believing that he has the ability to lead them back to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

The relegated clubs from the Premier League are not expected to be as strong this time around, presenting an opportunity to the Sky Blues and many others to put together a serious push towards the top end.

Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres will certainly be on the radar of many in this summer window, but with both contracted at the club for another two seasons, they are in a strong financial position to keep hold of them, or at least recoup a significant fee.

Here, we have taken a look at eight Championship players Coventry could realistically target this summer…