8 Championship players Cardiff City could realistically target this summer transfer window

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has wasted no time when it comes to altering the shape of his squad this summer as he has already secured the services of some fresh faces.

The Bluebirds will be able to call upon the services of Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Jak Alnwick, Ebou Adams and Callum O’Dowda next season after signing these players.

Meanwhile, Cardiff have also been busy when it comes to departures.

The likes of Aden Flint, Marlon Pack and Alex Smithies are set to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June whilst Sam Bowen has agreed a deal to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

Recently linked with audacious moves for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, it will be interesting to see whether the Bluebirds opt to look towards the second-tier for inspiration when it comes to future signings.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight Championship players Cardiff could realistically target in the transfer window…