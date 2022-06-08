8 Championship players Bristol City could realistically target this summer transfer window

Bristol City‘s recruitment ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season has already begun, with Nigel Pearson going bargain hunting before the summer transfer window has officially opened.

With finances thought to be tight at Ashton Gate this summer, the Robins are looking to be creative, and in Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith, Pearson has already secured two versatile players who could make a big impact.

There’s still a long way to go though for Pearson to complete his squad ahead of the new season, with gaps needing to be filled and potentially some significant player sales to come.

After a campaign of disappointment in 2021-22, City will be looking to push up the Championship table into at least the top half, but for that to happen, more players will need to arrive at the club.

Let’s look at EIGHT Championship individuals that the Robins could target in the coming months if they want to progress.