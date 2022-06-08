Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackpool

8 Championship players Blackpool could realistically target this summer transfer window

Published

1 hour ago

on

Blackpool had a solid season in what was their first year back in the Championship this year.

Under the management of Neil Critchley, the Tangerines got finished the league sat 16th in the table.

Now looking ahead to next season, the team will be looking to build upon this progress and push further up the table.

However, following the departure of Neil Crtichley, as he left the club to join the coaching staff at Aston Villa, the club will be looking for a new manager first and foremost in the hope that whoever they appoint will be able to get the business right this summer and help the club’s progression.

There have been a number of names linked with the job so far including Ian Evatt, Michael Duff and Liam Rosenior and with the transfer window officially opening on Friday, the club will no doubt be keen to get an appointment made quickly.

With that in mind, here we take a look at 8 Championship players Blackpool could realistically target in this summer’s transfer window.


