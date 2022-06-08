8 Championship players Barnsley could realistically target this summer transfer window

Preparing for life back in League One, Barnsley will be eager to use this summer to great effect, so that they can mount a genuine promotion push in the third tier.

It was a dim season for the Tykes after reaching the heights of the Championship play-offs the year before under Valerien Ismael’s stewardship.

Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi were tasked with the managerial position at Oakwell during the 2021/22 campaign but both struggled for form and were subsequently dismissed after a short period of time.

Now in search of a new manager to take charge at their Yorkshire home, it remains to be seen who will be trusted with helping the club back into a more positive direction.

Whilst we wait and see how this managerial situation plays out, here, we have taken a look at eight players from the Championship that Barnsley could look to sign this summer.

Do you agree?