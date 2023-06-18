Leicester City's squad is likely going to look a lot different at the start of the 2023-24 season than it did at the end of the campaign just gone when they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Foxes are expected to lose stars like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, whilst the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey have also departed on free transfers.

They are planning for the future though and have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, and now he is in place the job of recruiting for the Championship campaign to come can really begin.

City will no doubt be linked with plenty of players this summer as they will have money to spend after cashing in on stars, and according to Football Insider they are tracking Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis.

Who is Jonathan Lewis?

The 26-year-old has made his name in his home nation of the United States, but perhaps surprisingly his professional career started in England at Bradford City.

He signed for the Bantams in 2015 after impressing on trial but left after a few months due to homesickness and returned to the USA, where he played for college side Akron Zips.

Lewis was subsequently selected by New York City FC in the 2017 MLS Draft and played 34 times for them, scoring three goals, before he was traded to Colorado Rapids in 2019 after finding his game-time limited at NYC.

He has performed pretty well for the Rapids since arriving four years ago, with his best season being the 2021 MLS campaign where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.

In the current domestic season, Lewis has scored four times for the Rapids in 19 outings, and despite being a winger he has played the majority of his matches as a striker.

What is Jonathan Lewis' value?

According to Transfermarkt, Lewis' estimated transfer value is €1.5 million (£1.28 million) and with one and a half years left on his contract in Colorado, you can't expect him to go for too much more than that.

He does seem to be a rather rogue target for Leicester though considering the MLS as a whole isn't a fantastic level of competition and Lewis has only been capped eight times for the USA national team.

Lewis isn't exactly massively creative either in terms of assists but he has a bit of pace and is versatile, which are his best assets, and he can also score goals.

If Lewis is being eyed up as the Harvey Barnes replacement though, then the Foxes can surely do better.