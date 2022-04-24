8 Blackburn Rovers players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window certainly looks as though it could be an eventful one in and around Blackburn Rovers.

With the Ewood Park club still just about clinging on to their hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place, it remains to be seen whether they will be preparing for life in the top-flight or second-tier once the market reopens.

Even so, there will be plenty of decisions to be made within the playing squad, and not just in terms of signing new players in order to boost the options the club are able to call upon on the pitch.

As contracts come to an end, interest emerges in certain players, and some younger individuals start to eye up more first-team football, there could be plenty of individuals moving on from the club this summer, either permanently or temporarily.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight players that Blackburn could end up selling, loaning out, or releasing during the course of the summer.