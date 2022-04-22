8 Birmingham City players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

It’s been such a disappointing Sky Bet Championship campaign at Birmingham City this season.

The club currently sit 20th in the Sky Bet Championship standings and are left feeling embarrassed following their 6-1 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

This season’s performance and that defeat away at Blackpool has seen Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer’s job security under threat in recent days, with questions and doubts arising over his future as head coach.

Only time will tell what happens in the dugout, but whoever is in charge next season, be it Bowyer or somebody new, they have a big job on their hands this summer, deciding which players to keep and have as part of the squad going forwards, and which ones have run their course at St. Andrews.

With that being said, here, we’ve picked out eight players at Birmingham City that we think could be heading for the St. Andrews exit door this summer.