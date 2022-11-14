£8.7m to £17.5m: Does Joao Pedro’s market value reflect his Watford importance?

Watford are in the mix for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship this season after picking up under Slaven Bilic.

The sacking of Rob Edwards was met by a lot of frustration from Watford fans given the lack of time the manager was given to try and get the Hornets going but, in fairness to Bilic, he has come in and improved things with them putting in some good displays.

After the World Cup, the plan will be to try and kick on and achieve promotion, and Joao Pedro is bound to be integral in that given his quality.

Here, we’re assessing his increased value over the last year.

As per Transfermarkt, Pedro was worth £8.7m in December 2021 with Watford still in the Premier League and trying to stay up.

The Hornets certainly already knew they had a gem in Pedro from his performances previously and, only now just in his early-20s, the value reflected his potential.

Indeed, he’s been linked with moves away – as have several other Watford stars in recent times – but he has remained at the club for now, with his value increasing considerably over the last year.

Now, he is worth, again according to Transfermarkt, £17.5m which represents a doubling in value since last year.

He has become one of Watford’s key men with him appearing 17 times in the league so far – 14 of which have been starts.

In those appearances he has scored six goals and laid on another two assists, proving a key part in a Watford attack that has the ability to cause any side in the division real problems.

Should Watford not go up this year, you would think he is going to attract serious interest next summer and, even if they are promoted, that might be the case anyway.

Given is importance to the team, though, a bid of more than £17.5m might be needed to prise him away.

(Stats from Whoscored)