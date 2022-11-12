£8.7m to £14m: Does Ben Brereton Diaz’s market value reflect his Blackburn Rovers importance?

Ben Brereton Diaz has earned a reputation as being Blackburn Rovers’ most important player over the last year or so.

His goals helped Rovers to an 8th place finish in the Championship last season, and he has spearheaded an attack that is 2nd in the table going into Sunday’s clash with Burnley.

His performances have also earned him a place in the Chile national team, and have raised his profile to the extent that he is now being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, such as Sevilla and Manchester United.

Brereton Diaz’s value, according to Transfermarkt, has increased from £8.7 million to £14 million over the last 12 months.

Here we look at whether or not that rise in value is justified as a fair reflection over his value to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side…

The forward’s value was £4.3 million when he arrived at Blackburn and decreased to as little as £2 million during his time at Ewood Park.

But even with his contract set to expire in the summer, there is little to doubt about whether or not he is worth his current value.

It would likely take an offer in the region of £15 million to convince Blackburn to agree to a sale at this stage, especially as the club challenges for promotion to the Premier League.

The value of promotion far outweighs any potential fee that the Lancashire club may receive for the striker.

Promotion could be worth north of £100 million to the club, and having Brereton Diaz in the team will boost their chances of being able to compete for a top six finish.

That makes it quite simple to justify a worth of £14 million, and that value could only increase if he can continue his current trajectory and move to a top flight side.

His nine goals so far this season have the team just two points off leaders Burnley ahead of Sunday’s clash against their local rivals.