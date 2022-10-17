£8.33m: How does Plymouth Argyle’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Following their 4-1 thumping of MK Dons on Saturday afternoon, Plymouth Argyle are flying high at the top of the League One table and they have no plans to surrender that position anytime soon.

The Pilgrims exacted revenge on Liam Manning’s side for obliterating them on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign at Home Park, with the 5-0 result meaning that Plymouth missed out on the League One play-offs.

Plymouth now look a different animal though, having lost just twice this season in league action out of 14 games, and they are currently on a 10 match unbeaten streak which consists of nine wins and one draw.

Steven Schumacher, who took over in December when Ryan Lowe departed for Preston North End, has put together a squad capable of launching an assault on automatic promotion – but how does it compare to the rest of the third tier when it comes to market value?

Well, it may come as a surprise to some, but Plymouth are only sitting in 10th spot when it comes to the value of their squad, as ranked by Transfermarkt.

With a value of £8.33 million, it is more than half of what the top spot of Derby County has with their value of £20.61 million, which far exceeds anyone else in the division – Bolton Wanderers are a distant second with £13.1 million worth of talent.

Six of the clubs above Plymouth are all ex-Premier League sides, with Wycombe, Peterborough and MK Dons completing the nine outfits who rank above.

Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Port Vale are the next teams that follow behind the Pilgrims, but if their performances continue in the next few weeks you can expect that value to skyrocket.

In terms of Plymouth’s value, there are three players who are all on £900,000, with two of those being loanees in the form of Morgan Whittaker and Sam Cosgrove.

The highest valued permanent Argyle player though is Michael Cooper, who has been impressing in-between the sticks and Championship football will certainly be in his future, whether it’s at Home Park or elsewhere.

Despite being a mid-table side on the list, Plymouth are clearly a class above the rest of the division on the pitch right now – and their progress shows no signs of slowing down.