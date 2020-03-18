‘8/10 for Wisdom’ – Derby County’s defence rated so far this season

Derby sit 12th in the Championship table at present and a play-off place is looking a lot more possible than it did before the turn of 2020.

After a troubling first six months of the season, Derby have returned to form since the turn of the year, pushing themselves up the league table and within just five points of the play-off places.

Phillip Cocu will no doubt be looking to build on his side’s form when the footballing season returns following a break due to recent events and his defence will have to be key to his plans.

Overall, the defensive back line at Pride Park has been solid, conceding just 49 goals in their opening 37 games of the season.

The likes of Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke and Max Lowe have been in good form, but how do they rate amongst the other defenders available at the club?

We have taken a look at performances so far and handed each player a rating out of ten for the season so far…

Jayden Bogle – 7/10

Bogle is one of those defenders for Derby that have come under criticism from fans this term, but overall the youngster has done well.

The 19-year-old has been key when going forward for the Rams, contributing with one goal and four assists this term, but Cocu will hope he can work on some of his defensive attributes between now and the end of the season.

Andre Wisdom – 8/10

Former Liverpool academy graduate Wisdom has played both at right back and in central defence this season for Cocu, and he has impressed so much that he has captained the side on occasion.

Consistently good, Wisdom appears to have a future place in Cocu’s starting eleven, and if he continues to develop in central defence, he could be the partner for Mike te Wierik when he arrives in the summer.

Curtis Davies – 7/10

35-year-old Davies is coming to the end of his playing career, but he has still featured for Derby in over 20 league games this term.

A solid performer, Davies always gives his all to the cause, but his ageing years may see him play his final season in a Derby shirt.

Craig Forsyth – 6/10

15 league appearances for Scottish defender Forsyth have made him an inconsistent face in the starting eleven for Derby this term.

At the age of 31 and with such minimal displays, Forsyth could be subject to a transfer this summer.

Max Lowe – 7/10

22-year-old defender Lowe has provided Cocu with a superb option on the left hand side – and he does seem to be the best option for the future.

For his consistent performances this term, we have handed the young defender a seven out of ten.

Scott Malone – 6/10

16 league appearances this term for Derby have seen Malone suffer a rather inconsistent performer at the club.

The English defender, 28, will be uncertain of his status in Cocu’s plans come the summer.

Matt Clarke – 7.5/10

Brighton loanee Clarke has arguably been the most consistent performer defensively for Phillip Cocu this season.

The former Portsmouth centre-back has featured in no less than 26 league games, and it will be interesting to see if he steps up and appears more regularly for his parent club next season.