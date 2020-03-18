‘8/10 for Pedersen’ – Birmingham City’s defence rated so far this season

Sitting comfortably in mid table at the time of writing, Birmingham City and Pep Clotet are sure to have already been thinking about how they can progress next season after what has been a largely inconsistent campaign so far.

Since becoming manager in the summer, the Spaniard has seen his side bounce back from a sub-par start to the season to eventually go on to record a lengthy unbeaten tun in the league that has seen them leap to within just nine points of the play-off places.

Much of their best play and performances has been built on the basis of keeping things solid at the back, with a whole host of Blues defenders having stepped up their form in recent months.

Here, we rate Birmingham City’s defence so far this season based on their form up to now for the club….

7/10 – Maxime Colin

The Frenchman has been almost ever present for the Blues this term, providing a sturdy option for Clotet at right back so far.

Albeit not the most attacking of players, the experienced defender has still managed to rack up a healthy number of assists for the Midlands club so far.

8/10 – Marc Roberts

Something of an unsung hero amongst the club’s defensive ranks, the former Barnsley centre back has been one of Birmingham’s most consistent performers this term at the heart of the backline.

His domineering style has made him a great partner for Jake Clarke-Salter and Harlee Dean this term and Blues fans will be hoping it long continues for the club.

7/10 – Harlee Dean

The former Brentford man has largely had to compete with Clarke-Salter for a starting spot this term and has been inconsistent at best for the Blues when called upon.

Another experienced option at centre back, Dean will be hoping to nail down a more regular starting spot next season.

7/10 – Jake Clarke-Salter

The Chelsea loanee has settled in well since moving to St Andrew’s and has become a regular under Clotet this term, with his ball-playing style helping the Blues to build the play out from the back.

He will certainly be missed next term when he returns to Stamford Bridge, with the youngster having made a big impression in the second tier.

8/10 – Kristian Pedersen

Arguably an outsider for the club’s player of the year award, Pedersen has been superb for the Blues, with his swashbuckling performances having earned him widespread praise.

A threat going forward, the Dane has also greatly contributed with both goals and assists in what has been an all round impressive campaign for the left back.

6/10 – Wes Harding

Still very much making his way in the game, the versatile Harding has struggled to make much of a lasting impact for the Blues this term.

Comfortable at playing at both right back and centre back, the 23-year-old has struggled to displace any member of Clotet’s first choice back four, thus finding himself on the bench more often than not.