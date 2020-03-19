‘8/10 for Bartley’ – West Brom’s defence rated so far this season

West Brom have enjoyed a superb season so far and they currently hold a six-point lead over Fulham in the race for automatic promotion.

With just nine games remaining, it means Albion are expected to return to the Premier League when the campaign does resume.

Whilst there have been many reasons for the Baggies success this season, like any side that wants to win promotion, Slaven Bilic’s team have a strong defence.

The Croatian boss hasn’t been scared to make changes to his back four this season and those that have come in have generally done well and here we give a rating to each member of the defence…

Darnell Furlong – 7 –

The summer signing rarely let anyone down when he played this season but he has lost his place in the team recently so can’t really merit more than a 7.

Bilic understands what Furlong brings to the team though and his ability going forward is a major asset to the team when he is involved.

Dara O’Shea – 7 –

It’s tough to judge the Irishman as he has only played ten games, which has to be taken into consideration.

However, he has performed very well, predominantly at right-back, and has forced his way into the XI in recent weeks. That’s a great feat considering few would have expected him to be in the team back in August.

Semi Ajayi – 9 –

Another summer recruit, Ajayi has been a brilliant capture for the Baggies.

He started the season superbly, forming a strong partnership with Kyle Bartley and he has also weighed in with five goals.

Kyle Bartley – 8 –

Bartley endured a pretty tough first season at The Hawthorns but he has improved significantly under Bilic.

He has been a regular for much of the campaign and he has certainly played a big part in taking Albion to the top two.

Ahmed Hegazi – 6 –

The Egyptian international has had a campaign to forget for the most part.

He started the season with an injury and then couldn’t get into the XI because of the form of Ajayi and Bartley. When he did play, Hegazi hasn’t always convinced either.

Kieran Gibbs – 6 –

It has been a similar story for Gibbs, with injury problems restricting him to just ten appearances in the league.

When he plays, the former Arsenal player is very good at this level but those fitness problems means he has to get a relatively poor rating.

Conor Townsend – 7 –

Gibbs’ injury woes have opened the door for Townsend and he has done well on the whole.

At times he has struggled defensively but he provides the team with good balance down the left flank and always looks to support in attack.