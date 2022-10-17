£8.08m: How does Oxford United’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

There is no doubting it has been a tough start to the season for Oxford United.

After finishing eighth last season, and just missing out on the playoffs, the hope would have been that the U’s could kick on and crack the top six.

However, at present, Karl Robinson’s side are struggling, and sit 19th in the League One standings.

The club’s 4-2 win over Exeter on Saturday afternoon was, at least, a step in the right direction.

Having said that, here at FLW, we’ve been comparing the values of each squad in the EFL compared to their divisional rivals.

As such, we’ve taken a look below at how Oxford United’s squad worth stacks up compared to other League One clubs, as per Transfermarkt.

How does it compare?

In order to compare their value with others, we must first establish what the value of Oxford’s current squad is.

The U’s squad is deemed to be worth a total of £8.08 million.

Such a valuation would place them 11th in the league standings if there were one based on squad value, slightly behind Plymouth in 10th (£8.33m) but ahead of Charlton Athletic in 12th (£7.25m).

The U’s do, though, fall well short of the most valuable squad in the league, who are Derby County, with a playing squad worth £20.61 million according to Transfermarkt.

Morecambe have the lowest squad value in the division at £5 million, just £3.08 million less than Oxford.

As per Transfermarkt, Josh Murphy is currently the most valuable player on the books at the Kassam Stadium, with a market value of £1.62 million.