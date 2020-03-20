£7m-rated striker reacts amid transfer interest from Nottingham Forest

Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne has discussed the potential of making a summer move to Nottingham Forest, according to Turkish media outlet TurksVoetbal.

Diagne has endured a tough time of late in Turkey, having been made surplus to requirements this season and loaned out to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Making just nine appearances this term, the Senegalese front man has netted four goals and with his future at Galatasaray up for debate – it now looks likely that a summer move is on the agenda.

Despite quite a good record when appearing for Brugge, Diagne has not featured since November of last year when he missed a penalty in the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint Germain.

With interest developing, Diagne was linked with a move to Forest of late after Fotosport claimed a deal could be done in and around the figure of £7m.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is desperate for a new striker after failing to find sufficient back up for Lewis Grabban this season, and with Diagne’s impressive goalscoring record over the years – the French coach may opt to look into a move.

The latest report claims that Diagne is fully set on returning to Turkey in a bid to fight for a starting place with Galatasaray, calling a move to Forest – ‘ a secondary option’.

The Verdict

Diagne has been treated quite harshly by Club Brugge after missing the penalty against PSG, but he did take the penalty despite not being the designated taker.

A move back to Turkey may be his decision come the summer, but Forest would be silly not to make a solid move for his services come the summer.

Whether they are in the Premier League or Championship, Diagne has the ability to score plenty of goals in both.