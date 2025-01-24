Aston Villa have rejected an offer worth £7 million for Lamare Bogarde from Spanish side Sevilla amid interest from Swansea City and Derby County.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League club have turned down the offer while in discussions over a move for Loic Bade.

Bogarde’s future has been the subject of transfer speculation this month amid his lack of game time in Unai Emery’s side this season.

The defender has made four appearances in the Premier League, as well as two in the Champions League, with the team competing for European qualification.

Lamare Bogarde transfer latest

It was reported earlier this month by Darren Witcoop that Derby and Swansea were among the clubs eyeing a loan move for Bogarde.

But they now face the reality that Villa have rejected a £7 million permanent offer for the player from La Liga giants Sevilla.

It has been claimed that Emery is keen to keep the centre-back at the club, with the Spaniard hoping to give him a bigger role in the first team squad.

Related Derby County must beat Swansea City in fresh Aston Villa transfer race The Rams are in desperate need of a new centre-back, and the Premier League side may just have the perfect player for them.

Bogarde made his first appearance for the club in nearly two months when he came off the bench in the side’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend, replacing an injured Amadou Onana.

The Dutchman also came off the bench midweek in Villa’s 1-0 loss to Monaco in the Champions League, indicating he is now taking a step up in importance in the first team squad.

This will come as a blow to both Derby and Swansea, who could now be set to miss out on his signing before the 3 February deadline.

Lamare Bogarde’s EFL experience

Lamare Bogarde - Bristol Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 18 (15) 0 2023-24 14 (8) 0

Bogarde previously went out on loan to Bristol Rovers during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, making a total of 32 appearances for the League One side over a 12-month period.

He helped the Pirates finish 17th and 15th, starting 23 times across the two stints.

The centre-back returned to Villa last January, but has been unable to break into Emery’s first team plans until earlier this month.

Bogarde signed a new long-term contract with the Midlands outfit earlier this season.

Bogarde deal unlikely to come to fruition for Derby or Swansea

A loan move was always the likelier outcome for Bogarde for either Swansea or Derby.

But now it would appear that Villa have no interest in letting the 21-year-old go at all now that he’s earned his way into the first team squad.

He played an important role in the team’s impressive 2-2 comeback draw at the Emirates last weekend, and he would’ve been a solid signing for the likes of Derby or Swansea.

However, this latest development makes it clear that it will be difficult to pull off a move for him this January at this stage.