79.3% passing accuracy: A look at Trevoh Chalobah’s time on loan with Huddersfield Town from Chelsea

Huddersfield Town have been enduring a challenging season this term as they look to re-adjust to life back in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

The Terriers started the campaign in concerning form with the club still suffering a hangover from their relegation from the top-flight, and that saw them inside the division’s bottom three, but since Danny Cowley took over from Jan Siewert as the club’s new permanent manager he has managed to stabilise things.

Cowley has managed to help the Terriers start to pick up results on a much more consistent basis, and Huddersfield enter the enforced break in the season sat in 18th place with a three point cushion to the relegation zone, which leaves them with a good chance of ensuring they survive when the campaign resumes.

One payer who has been an important factor in helping the Terriers recover their form throughout the season has been Trevoh Chalobah, who has managed to establish himself as a key part of Huddersfield’s midfield since he arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.

The midfielder has managed to make 28 Championship appearances, and has shown his ability to make a difference for the Terriers both in and out of possession, which means he has the potential to play a key role in helping the club avoid a second successive relegation this term.

Here then, we take a more in-depth look at how Chalobah has performed for Huddersfield this season…

Chalobah has proven himself to be an astute signing for the Terriers and one of the most influential additions that made in the summer window following their relegation, and the Chelsea loanee has often started at the base of midfield but also been given some freedom to get forwards at times.

That has been reflected in the fact that Chalobah has been fairly busy in most of the areas you would expect from an all action midfield player, with the midfielder having managed to show his ability to provide protection in front of the defence by averaging 4.02 interceptions per game and also winning 49.7% of his duels.

The Chelsea loanee has also been very useful progressing with the ball from the middle of the pitch, helping the Terriers get forwards on the transition, with Chalobah having averaged 2.98 dribbles per game so far this season in the Championship – and that ability is a crucial one for Huddersfield’s ability to get the ball forwards swiftly.

The midfielder has also shown he can be very effective when in possession of the ball, managing to average a 79.3% passing accuracy for the Terriers, which has seen show his ability to maintain possession when under pressure and also provide an important line between the defence and the attack.

Chalobah has also not been shy in attempting to get the ball forwards quickly up to Huddersfield’s forwards, having averaged a long passing accuracy of 44.7%, which shows he is able to pick out important passes from range to get his side forwards swiftly on the counter.

Considering Chalobah’s main responsibility has been to offer protection to the back four and effective distribution to the attack, he has still managed to show his potential to be effective when he does get forwards, having averaged 0.73 shots per game – and his only league goal so far this term came with a fine strike in a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City back in August.

The midfielder has clearly been enjoying a promising season with the Terriers, and given the fact that Chelsea are starting to promote more youth players through their squad under Frank Lampard, he will be hoping that he can return to Stamford Bridge and maybe stake a claim for regular involvement for the Blues.