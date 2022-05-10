78% pass success rate: Is this Hull City man ready to step up amid West Ham and Spurs interest?

With the summer transfer window now on the horizon, on Hull City player who looks set to be the subject of much speculation is Keane Lewis-Potter.

Having played an important role in the club’s immediate promotion from League One last season, the young attacker went on to emerge as a similarily influential figure, in helping the Tigers re-establish themselves in the Championship.

That is something that has already seen Lewis-Potter linked with a number of Premier League sides recently, with the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Brentford all credited with an interest.

But is the 21-year-old good enough to make the step up to the Premier League with one of those sides next season?

Here, we’ve put the spotlight on the stats behind Lewis-Potter’s performances for Hull over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, according to WhoScored, in order to find out.

Can you get at least 80% on this Hull City quiz?

1 of 25 Who did Hull City face on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign? Sheffield United Luton Town Queens Park Rangers Preston North End

The first thing that stands out with regards to Lewis-Potter over the course of the season just gone, is his consistently reliable availability.

Over the course of the campaign, the attacker started all 46 of Hull’s Championship matches, showing both his ability to cope with the demands of regular senior football from a fitness perspective, and his maturity in terms of ensuring he did not pick up the cards that may have earned him a suspension.

Beyond that, it seems Lewis-Potter was certainly capable of making an impact during that time when he was on the pitch.

The winger scored 12 league goals for Hull this season, at least seven more any of the club’s other players, highlighting the ability and responsibility he has in stepping up and delivering the goods in front of goal.

Indeed, with the 21-year-old averaging 2.2 shots per game, he is certainly keen to make an impact in front of goal.

But with an average of just 0.8 shots on target per game, and 12 bigs chances missed, you do get the feeling there is still some work to do in terms of ensuring he is the finished product in front of goal.

As well as his scoring, Lewis-Potter has also had a considerable influence with his creativity during this season.

With three assists and seven big chances created, as well as an average of 1.1 key passes per game, the 21-year-old is certainly capable of making things happen, and it could be argued that a more ruthless strike force than Hull’s, could thrive of those sorts of contributions from Lewis-Potter.

That is also backed up by the fact that with a pass success rate of 78%, and an average of 1.3 successful dribbles per game, the Hull man is a reliable presence in possession, either when linking up with a team-mate, or working with the ball himself.

It seems therefore, that while there may still be some issues of his game to address, this has on the whole been an impressive campaign for Lewis-Potter, and one that suggests Premier League sides could be well advised to to move for him quickly once the transfer market reopens, or risk another one beating them to it.