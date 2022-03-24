78% pass completion: Has Tahith Chong got a Man United future amid Birmingham City stint?

Tahith Chong has endured a difficult season while on loan with Birmingham City.

The Man United forward has featured for Lee Bowyer’s side plenty this season, but his availability has been inconsistent for the Championship team.

Chong first suffered a groin injury in late October during a training session.

The Dutchman has only appeared five times since then having only recently reached full fitness again.

That has made for 18 appearances in total so far for the Blues, who sit 19th in the second division table.

Here we take a look at the numbers behind Chong’s season as we investigate whether he still has a role to play for Manchester United going forward…

In his 18 appearances for the club, Chong has contributed one goal and two assists to the side, but his momentum was harshly interrupted following that injury.

Looking deeper into the stats, courtesy of Sofascore, we can see in greater detail how he has performed in the Championship this campaign.

Chong has created 1.2 key passes per game during his time at St Andrews, with an overall pass accuracy of 78 per cent.

Chong is also averaging 35.1 touches per game, getting involved a lot in Birmingham’s overall attacking build-up.

Birmingham City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 PAST: Sebastian Larsson? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur West Ham

For such an exciting winger, his 38 per cent dribbles completed is a disappointing return for someone hoping to make it big in the Premier League.

However, he is being fouled 2.3 times per game which could be of use to a team that wants to take advantage of dead ball deliveries.

Chong is also rarely caught offside, with a good sense of pitch awareness, only getting called out by the linesman 0.2 times per 90.

Defensively, Chong does not contribute heavily which may be expected from him under a new manager at Old Trafford next season.

His defensive figures are all quite low across the board, with 0.2 interceptions, 1.1 tackles and 0.1 clearances per 90.

It remains to be seen who will be managing the Red Devils next season, but it is unclear if that will matter regarding Chong’s future at the club as he seems too far down the pecking order to make into the club’s long-term considerations.