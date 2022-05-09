78% long pass accuracy: The Cardiff City man who could attract interest this summer

Alex Smithies will be leaving Cardiff City at the end of his contract this summer, as was previously confirmed by Steve Morison.

The 32-year-old did not play after the club’s defeat to Swansea City at the start of April and will be looking for an alternative destination this summer.

For a player of Smithies’ experience and ability, still only 32 with plenty more to give, a host of Championship clubs will see value in the market to bring him in without having to pay a transfer fee.

The former Huddersfield Town man has been in fierce competition with Dillon Phillips for the number one spot in the Welsh capital for well over a season and a half, and would add to the majority of second tier sides’ depth of quality heading into next season.

Here, we have taken a dive into Smithies’ fortunes in the 2021/22 season in this performance in numbers piece…

Five clean sheets in 31 appearances for the Bluebirds is not great reading, but it also speaks to the sharp decrease in defensive solidity shown by the rearguard as a collective.

Smithies was very busy in the first half of the season as Cardiff plummeted towards the relegation battle under Mick McCarthy, and that environment, combined with his age, could see the glovesman more likely to be first choice for a bottom half second tier side next season.

Smithies completed 2.92 passes into the final third per 90 minutes in 2021/22, as per Wyscout, demonstrating the quality of his distribution but also the direct approach adopted by the Bluebirds.

In terms of pass accuracy, Smithies’ long pass accuracy was at 78% with 97% for short passes, suggesting that he is comfortable in building from the back in a variety of ways.

Smithies’ save percentage is slightly concerning, at 57% according to SofaScore, but without judging the shots faced on a case-by-case basis, and the high probability chances that Cardiff conceded with regularity this season, that number should not be seen as too much of a concern, compared to the body of work he has put together in the Championship in his career.

A number one jersey could be hard to find for Smithies in the Championship this summer, but he will have a large amount of suitors, with his peak years potentially just ahead of him towards his mid 30s.