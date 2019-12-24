78% aerial duels won: The Millwall talent who put in a solid weekend performance despite defeat

Millwall’s seven game unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as the Lions were defeated 2-1 by a resurgent Barnsley side at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side were looking to continue their good run of form at home going into the game, only losing once at The Den prior to the match kicking off.

It didn’t get off to the best of starts, however, as Conor Chaplin scored his fourth goal for Barnsley in three games to give the Tykes the lead just before half-time, with a well executed first time finish past Bartosz Bialkowski.

With chances going to both sides but not being capitalised on during the second half, Millwall found the equaliser with five minutes left to play, as substitute Aiden O’Brien bundled in a scrappy goal past Sammy Radlinger.

However, the excitement of the equalising goal was short lived, as Barnsley substitute Patrick Schmidt got his head on a Luke Thomas cross in stoppage time to seal Barnsley’s first away win of the season in dramatic fashion.

One Millwall player that we are going to focus on in this edition of the FLW Spotlight is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who started alongside Tom Bradshaw upfront, and played an important role for the team behind the scenes.

Here are his statistics from Saturday’s game…

QUIZ – Millwall through the decade: How much can you remember from the 2015/16 season?

1 of 15 Where did Millwall finish in the league? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Bodvarsson has become a key player in recent weeks for Gary Rowett’s side, starting four of the last five games for Millwall. He has often been used away from home in a 3-5-2 formation as the second striker.

However, his work rate has been a positive for the side, with the Lions boss feeling that added presence upfront could help the side to win the game on the weekend, but it was not to be.

The stand-out statistic from his display is the fact that he won 78% of his aerial duels, with three of them being in the defensive phase of play.

That shows that the Iceland international works hard for the team in both boxes – using his aerial prowess to attack and defend from set plays.

Bodvarsson also had a passing accuracy rate of 75%, with one of those being a key pass for his side.

In his 62 minutes on the pitch, he made three touches in the opposition box and had one shot, which could be improved upon. In future, Bodvarsson will want to test the goalkeeper more.