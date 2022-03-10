77% passing accuracy: The Birmingham City man on the radar of Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves

Stepping up to first-team football admirably, Jordan James is an exciting prospect at Birmingham City.

The 17-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Blues this season, making his debut at senior level back at the start of November when he came on against Bristol City.

James was then handed his first start for the Midlands club at the end of the month, a 1-0 victory at home to Blackpool, with the young midfielder providing the assists for the sole goal of the game.

The teenager has since gone on to feature regularly for the Blues, hitting double figures for starts already.

Interestingly, James has been deployed in several different roles since emerging onto the professional scene at St Andrews, with Lee Bowyer tasking the young midfielder in a holding midfield position, a number 10 role and he has also seen game time on both wings.

Palace, Everton and Wolves have been credited with an interest in the young midfielder, as per a report from TEAMtalk, with James’ future at St Andrew’s uncertain.

Using Wyscout to see if the statistics back up the on-the-eye performances so far this season, here is what we found…

Attacking assessment

Interestingly enough, James possess a comparatively high expected goals figure whenever he starts, proving to be a real threat and rather influential in the final third.

Backing up his final third play prowess, James has had two and five touches in Birmingham’s last two matches respectively, with both surpassing the 1.53 average.

The 17-year-old has won 42.9% of his attacking duels thus far, and whilst that is majorly impressive, it is a number that is seemingly improving as he continues to climates to regular Championship football.

Defensive analysis

James has won 52.8% of his defensive duels thus farm almost 10% more than his attacking duels, suggesting he has stuck to his defensive responsibilities very well.

This figure goes down almost 20% when focussing on the percentage of loose balls that he has won.

Since being deployed slightly more advanced in recent weeks, James has made fewer interceptions than when played as part of a midfield two or in a holding role.

Passing numbers

Perhaps standing out as one of his most impressive traits on the eye, is his ability to get the ball down and find a Birmingham shirt in tight scenarios.

Over the last couple of games, James has possessed a passing success rate of 77% and 78% respectively, suggesting he is a cool head in possession.

Interestingly, in his last game against Huddersfield Town, only one of his 10 successful passes went forward.

This might have been an indication as to the kind of game that played out at St Andrew’s, however, it may also stand out as an area that he could improve upon, being a little bit braver when in possession.