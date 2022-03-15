77.9% pass success rate and 39 dribbles – Will it be a blow for Derby County to lose 23-year-old?

Derby County have had an eventful season so far, with the side picking up wins and putting in some good showings but struggling in the drop zone amid off-field issues and a points deduction.

The showings on the pitch though have been impressive at times and there have been a number of players who have looked sharp – and might be poached by another team come the summer too.

One name who has already headed out the exit door at Pride Park is Kamil Jozwiak, who has now penned a deal with MLS side Charlotte FC.

The side have been hunting for a new winger and they believe the Polish man will fit the bill – and it might be a blow for Derby to lose him.

With the player sold on, will Derby miss the player’s presence? Or can they cope without the youngster?

Based on his basic stats, you would think that they might be able to be okay without him. As a winger, you aren’t expected to score too many goals but your contributions at the other end should at least be a decent amount in terms of assists and hitting the back of the net.

Jozwiak though has managed only one assist in 1039 minutes this campaign with zero goals. His entire time at Pride Park has brought four goal contributions in 3900 minutes too.

If we look at his stats beyond that though, he has offered other things to the side too. For starters, he should have had a few more goals to his name based on his xG ratio of 3.49 (as per WyScout). That means he has been rather erratic in terms of his finishing in front of goal but means he should arguably have scored more than what his rate was.

His dribbling was his biggest asset (which is no big surprise for a winger). With 5.1 per 90 and a success rate of 56.1%, he certainly knows how to carry a ball forward, take on opposition defenders and try and create something for his team and with a 61.7% pass success rate in the final third, it shows he is capable of taking the ball forward and keeping it there.

The issue is that his overall end product just hasn’t been great. He’s tried to get the ball into the penalty area as you would expect with 77 balls into the area but has a success rate of less than 50% with those passes. His xA ratio also lines up with his actual production (it stands at 3.7 and he managed 3 in total) and shows he hasn’t been able to tee up or create many clear cut chances for his side either.

His crosses have also seen just a 27.8% success rate – and for a winger, who you would expect to get the ball into dangerous areas, he hasn’t been able to do that.

So will Derby miss him? Jozwiak is not the finished product and is still only young too which means he is still developing. There is a player in there and he could really thrive at Charlotte FC.

For Derby though, I’m not sure they ever really saw the best of the Polish man.

At a basic level, you would expect a winger to challenge and run at opposition defences, have decent efforts at goal, set up your teammates and show a creative flair to create chances. Whilst his dribbling has been ok, the other areas have seen him falter slightly perhaps.

That isn’t to say he isn’t a great player by any means and he could certainly do well and develop in the USA.

With Derby though, it might be a question of what could have been with the player.