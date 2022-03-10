77.5% pass success rate: The Blackburn Rovers star who is enjoying his best ever season

Ben Brereton-Diaz has been, without question, one of the best strikers in the Championship so far this season.

His goalscoring numbers have led to Blackburn scaling the heights of the second tier and getting as high as second in the table. In fact, Tony Mowbray’s side remained embroiled in a promotion battle despite tailing off slightly.

A large part of that reason has been down to the form of the Chile international. The young attacker has managed to lead the line well this season and it hasn’t gone unnoticed outside of Ewood Park either, with plenty of teams considering moves for him.

There were Premier League sides queuing up for his signature in the winter transfer window and the latest news from TeamTalk claiming that Brighton are still eager to try and sign him, amongst others, and that they will try and lure Rovers into a sale by offering players in return as well as money.

It doesn’t seem like this interest is going to go away then and is anybody surprised?

Considering his numbers this year, probably not. At a basic level, his goalscoring and assist stats are superb. He has 20 goals and one assist in the Championship so far this season and has averaged 0.66 goals per 90, one of the highest rates in the division for someone who has played so often.

Taking a look at WyScout, you can also see that he’s greatly outscoring his xG ratio, with his xG currently at 14.35. Whilst that number means his goalscoring might soon level out, it also shows just how clinical he can be. He doesn’t need a clear cut chance to find the back of the net for Rovers, showing a level of ingenuity and creativity when it comes to producing and bagging goals.

His all-round centre-forward game this season has come on leaps and bounds and whilst there is still work to be done, he can certainly be the focal point of an attack now. He averages nearly two progressive runs per game, always trying to get the ball forward, start things for his team and test out the opposition. He can turn provider too and whilst his ability in terms of end product away from goalscoring isn’t great and assisting players, he’s at least trying to tee up his teammates (For example, he manages 0.86 crosses per 90 on average but is only successful with his balls into the box at a rate of 26.9%).

When it comes to his actual passing accuracy though, it again shows just how much Brereton-Diaz can bring to an attack. His passes at a basic level see a success rate of 77.5%, which is superb for a player who spends most of his time operating in the opposition’s half.

His passes into the final third and passes into the penalty area stats are superb – both have over 60% success rate – and show a player that is comfortable with the ball at his feet and doesn’t need to just be in the penalty box for the full 90 minutes.

He might not have many assists but he likes to gather the ball, can run at a defence and can also bring others into play too. While he might not have an all-round game in terms of providing clear goalscoring chances for his teammates regularly as of yet, he is comfortable in terms of opening space for himself and teammates and bringing them into play with his passing.

At just 22-years-old then, there has been a lot to like about the striker this season – and it’s no wonder Blackburn may have a battle on their hands to sign him.