77.3% passing accuracy: The 21-year-old attracting interest from Sheffield United

Sheffield United had a strong season last year as they made it to the play-offs but despite their best efforts, they fell short against Nottingham forest across two legs in the semi-finals.

According to the Northern Echo, the Blades are interested in making a move for Jack Clarke from Tottenham this summer with the expectation that he will be allowed to leave the club ahead of the new season.

The winger joined Sunderland on loan for the second half of last season and made 20 appearances for the Black Cats as they gained promotion back to the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom will be keen to see his side push for promotion again next season so with that in mind, here we take a look at Clarke’s statistics from last season using WyScout to see what he would bring to the side.

Goals

Last season Clarke got one goal for Sunderland and contributed four assists which is good ground work for the 21-year-old, although he will probably be keen to build on those numbers next year.

Looking at his shooting stats from last season, just 32.4% of the youngster’s shots sere on target showing he has work to do in this department.

However, at a young age you are hopeful that this is something he can develop further as he progresses in his career.

His accuracy for crosses is 25% which is again rather low suggesting he may be more suited to a passing game on the floor. However, acquiring him at a young age gives him the opportunities to further develop these skills.

Passing

The winger seems to be very confident in his passing game, something which has no doubt helped draw attention to him over the last season.

His average for accurate passes last season was 77.3% showing he is a reliable force in the side explaining why Heckingbottom is keen on gaining his services next year.

His accuracy for passes to the final third was 57.7% showing his consistency in assisting his team in advanced areas.

It’s a figure he will no doubt be keen to increase as he builds his game but is a strong starting point given his age.

Strength

The young winger’s tenacity can be seen in the fact his average for recoveries in the opposition half is 60.8% and this should give Blades fans hopes in his ability to push forward.

Furthermore, his average for duels won last season was 43.4%. Again, this is a figure he will be looking to build on a it more but it is a solid sign of his ability to get stuck it to a game and provide reliability.

The key place he will be wanting to build upon is his game in the air with his average for aerial duels won just 21.4%.

However, looking at his statistics, it seems as though Clarke would be a solid signing for for the Blades next season and he would be given the opportunity to push his game that step further.