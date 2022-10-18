£765K: How does Stockport County’s squad market value compare to other League Two clubs?

Having secured the National League title last season, Stockport County made their return to the EFL.

Indeed, this season, the priority has to be to simply stay in the division, and in terms of league position it has been a steady start to achieving their aims.

At present, the club sit 16th in a very condensed bottom half of League Two, with just three points separating Stockport in 16h and Hartlepool in 24tth.

Putting this season’s form aside, though, here at FLW, we’ve been looking at every squad in the EFL and comparing how each team in each division compares to one another.

With that in mind, below, we’ve looked at the value of Stockport’s squad, comparing its value with others currently in League Two.

All values are according to Transfermarkt.

How does it compare?

In order to compare Stockport’s squad value with that of their League Two rivals, it is, of course, important to understand the value of their squad.

As per Transfermarkt, Stockport have a squad worth £765,000 at present.

That valuation makes their squad the lowest valued in League Two, with Grimsby (£1.31m) and AFC Wimbledon (£1.78m) the two teams closest to them.

Indeed, Stockport’s squad value is a world away from the most valuable side in the division, with Salford City deemed to have a squad worth £6.93 million – over 6 million more than Stockport.

The most valuable player currently at Stockport, as per Transfermarkt, is midfielder Will Collar, who they value at £225,000.

As per the website, the most valuable player in the fourth tier is Salford’s Luke Bolton, who is valued at £1.8 million.