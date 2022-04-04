76% pass accuracy, no duels won: This QPR man failed to seize his opportunity against Fulham

Queens Park Rangers’ hopes of securing a play-off place at the end of the 2021/22 campaign suffered another blow on Saturday as they were unable to overcome the threat posed by Fulham.

The Cottagers opened the scoring in the 14th minute as Aleksandar Mitrovic fired home from close range after being teed up by Fabio Carvalho.

The Serbian then doubled his side’s advantage in the second-half from the penalty spot as Lee Wallace handled the ball in the area.

QPR failed to deliver a response to Mitrovic’s double in the closing stages of the game as Fulham eased to victory.

Whereas it is fair to say that a number of the club’s players delivered lacklustre performances in this fixture, George Thomas’ display was particularly underwhelming.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer looking at the attacking midfielder’s performance against the Cottagers…

With Chris Willock ruled out for the season, QPR boss Mark Warburton decided to turn to Thomas for inspiration as he was handed a rare start at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The midfielder unfortunately failed to seize this particular opportunity to impress as he registered an underwhelming SofaScore match rating of 6.4.

When Thomas was on the ball in this clash, his distribution left a lot to be desired as he only completed 76% of his passes.

A failure to retain the ball resulted in him losing possession on 13 occasions which is a concerning figure considering that he only registered 33 touches.

QPR quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Andre Gray start his career? Reading Luton Town Brentford Shrewsbury Town

As well as not providing a single key pass to a team-mate in this clash, Thomas did not win any of his duels with opposition players.

Considering that he has only played 13 league games this season, the 25-year-old really needed to deliver the goods against Fulham.

Having been replaced in the second-half of this fixture, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Thomas loses his spot in the club’s starting eleven to Ilias Chair when QPR take on Sheffield United tomorrow.

Given that Chair has provided 12 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during the current campaign, QPR will need the attacking midfielder to be firing on all cylinders if they are to pick up a positive result at Bramall Lane.