75% defensive duels won, 22 interceptions: The Plymouth Argyle man who was key at both ends v Chelsea

It was a day to remember for Plymouth Argyle on Saturday despite their defeat, as they came extremely close to taking Champions League winners Chelsea to penalties.

The Pilgrims actually took the lead when ex-Blues man Jordan Houghton delivered an inviting free-kick for Macaulay Gillesphey to head home in the eighth minute, a remarkable moment that sent the away fans into ecstasy as they dreamed of a Stamford Bridge victory.

Their hopes were partially dashed when Cesar Azpilicueta’s flick ended up in Argyle’s net just under five minutes before the interval, although Michael Cooper and his defence were able to keep the ball out of the net in the second 45 as the tie went to extra time.

Heartbreak looked to be on the cards for the Pilgrims who had fought so hard to keep the hosts at bay when Marcus Alonso made it 2-1 in stoppage time at the end of the first period of extra time – but they had a chance to take the tie to penalties when Ryan Hardie went down in the box under the challenge of Malang Sarr.

Hardie picked himself up for the spot-kick but was unable to convert, consigning the third-tier side to an FA Cup exit despite their brave efforts in the English capital.

The vast majority of their players put in a performance they could be proud of though, including Gillesphey who performed admirably on the left of a back three, providing Conor Grant with plenty of possession and helping to limit the impact of a lively Hakim Ziyech.

The centre-back may not have had the most glamorous job against the Premier League outfit – but he was integral in keeping the ball away from the League One club’s goal for as long as possible, making an exceptional 22 clearances throughout the 120 minutes.

Considering he’s currently averaging under seven per game in all competitions this term, this statistic just shows how involved he was and though his passing accuracy of 67% was perhaps a disappointment, this wasn’t exactly a day for playing the ball around the back.

But the one key pass he made to the penalty area was an exceptional one, setting Hardie free in the 72nd minute who had a glorious one-on-one opportunity but failed to tuck the ball home.

At the back, safety first was the policy and this minimised errors he and his partners in central defence made – and 11 clearances (average in 2021/22: 3.29) from the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge just reinforces what their priority was.

And although a 75% defensive duel win rate doesn’t sound that impressive – it’s certainly a commendable percentage against someone like Romelu Lukaku who was a big presence up top for the home side.

Looking at the bigger picture then, Gillesphey’s excellent performance was about more than his early goal and he will take a lot of confidence from this for the remainder of the third-tier campaign and beyond, with a potential top-six spot in the offing.

