75% defensive duels won, 0 fouls committed: Reading FC’s unsung hero against AFC Bournemouth

Relegation battlers Reading put in a solid display last night as they secured a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth, something that didn’t look on the cards before kick-off.

Coming into that tie after suffering a 4-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest, they were expected to concede a hatful against the likes of Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe, both of whom featured for the Cherries last night.

The Royals may have conceded a goal early on at the Vitality Stadium with Solanke putting the hosts 1-0 up in the eighth minute – but a resilient display and Tom Ince’s wonder strike just under ten minutes from time ensured they came away from the south coast with a deserved point.

Although many players received praise for their performance, including Josh Laurent who was an energetic figure in an advanced midfield position and Orjan Nyland who had a solid debut for the Royals between the sticks, Michael Morrison should also be commended for his efforts.

If there’s one word you could use to describe the former Birmingham City captain’s performance at the Vitality yesterday evening, it would be disciplined and this is reinforced by his most impressive stat of the night: the fact he conceded no fouls.

Against a tricky Bournemouth side, that shouldn’t go under the radar despite Scott Parker’s side underperforming. It could be argued that Morrison has the advantage of having an orthodox full-back on the flank next to him, something Tom Holmes doesn’t have with Tom McIntyre.

However, Morrison emerged as a real leader in that backline last night. Not only was he commanding – but he was also composed with his 87% passing accuracy – retaining the ball well after the away side’s turnovers with this possession ensuring they could get a foothold in the game.

This care with the ball can’t be underestimated – because it helps to wrestle the Berkshire outfit back into the tie following a frantic first 20 minutes that favoured the hosts.

An 87% passing accuracy may not seem the most impressive on paper considering some of these passes were between the backline – but it was a 5.3% increase on his season average and that will only help to build his confidence as a player who isn’t the most comfortable on the ball.

Failing to crumble mentally after such a heavy defeat at the weekend, he also won 75% of his defensive duels and this was another aspect of the 34-year-old’s game that helped to swing momentum in the away side’s favour.

This was in stark contrast with Lucas Joao’s battle with Nat Phillips, one that seemed very even, though the latter did struggle to contain the Royals’ talisman at times and was forced to give away a foul.

Another factor that has to be considered when assessing Morrison’s performance is the fact he lined up alongside a different centre-back partner again, taking his place alongside Scott Dann at the City Ground but having Tom Holmes next to him in the lineup last night.

With Holmes and McIntyre’s inexperience, the 34-year-old simply had to step up to the plate on the south coast and that’s exactly what he did.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com