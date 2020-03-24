75 appearances for Swansea: Chico Flores – How is he getting on these days?

At the age of 33, former Swansea City centre-half Chico Flores continues to ply his trade in his home country of Spain, more than six years after leaving the south Wales club.

The defender arrived at the Liberty Stadium back in 2012 from Serie A side Genoa, for a fee of £2 million. The move saw him reunited with former Mallorca boss Michael Laudrup, and it further extended the club’s strong Spanish contingent, which included the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Michu.

Flores was one of nine signings that were brought into the club that summer, as the Swans looked to consolidate on their mid-table Premier League finish the season before.

During his first season at the club, he was a mainstay of the back line, often paired alongside Ashley Williams at the heart of the defence. In total, the Spaniard made 32 appearances for Swansea that year.

It proved to be a historic season for the south Wales side, as they finished ninth in the league, and won their first domestic trophy in their history, as they lifted the League Cup after a 5-0 win over League Two outfit Bradford City at Wembley.

He was also a key part of the side the following campaign, as he went on to make 43 appearances in all competitions. It would be his last at the club, as he made the switch to Qatari side Lekhwiya SC that summer to reunite with Michael Laudrup, who was dismissed from his Swansea post in February 2014.

During his time at the Swans, Flores garnered a reputation for his foul play, as he received a total of three red cards.

So where is he now?

Flores is back in his home country of Spain, where he plays for newly-promoted Segunda Division side CF Fuenlabrada, who currently sit in 13th place in the table.

Prior to joining the Madrid-based club, Flores had spells at Granada and Rubin Kazan, but he only went on to make 8 appearances for the Russian outfit.

At the age of 33, Flores may still have a few years left in him, but it looks like there may be limited opportunities for further moves.