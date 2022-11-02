75% aerial duel success, 0.4 xG: The West Brom man who thrived against Blackpool last night

West Brom managed to move off bottom spot in the Championship last night, securing a 1-0 victory against Blackpool.

The Baggies, who are now under the stewardship of Carlos Corberan, managed just their third league victory of the campaign last night, with the West Brom faithful now hopeful that yesterday was something to build on.

Okay Yokuslu netted the winner in the 85th minute, topping off what had been a strong performance from the Turkish international.

The holding midfielder has not been starting as regularly in recent weeks as at the start of the campaign, however, he was restored to the starting XI against the Seasiders and netted the all-important goal to give Corberan his first win as Baggies boss.

Here, and using Wyscout, we look at the data generated says from Yokuslu’s performance against Blackpool yesterday evening…

Defensive performance

A combative midfielder, the 28-year-old won 75% of his aerial duels against the Lancashire club, whilst he also managed to win 75% of his defensive duels.

However, he averaged four aerial and defensive duels each, compared to his season average of 6.4 and 5.78 per 90 minutes respectively.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 18 Who does former West Brom man Claudio Yacob play for now? Newell's Old Boys Boca Juniors River Plate Universitario

Proving to read the game very last night, the holding midfielder managed to make five interceptions, which is slightly better than his 4.71 average.

Passing performance

Completing 54 successful passes last night, Yokuslu possessed a pass accuracy figure of 93%.

Breaking down his passes completed even more, 16 of these were forward passes, which is the highest number of forward passes he has managed since returning to The Hawthorns.

Impressing as a creator last night, Yokuslu played 15 out of 15 attempted passes into the final third last night, which is six higher than anything else he has posted this season.

Attacking performance

Yokuslu only managed to win 25% of the 12 offensive duels he engaged in against a resilient Blackpool backline yesterday evening.

Interestingly, the midfielder returned an xA figure of 0.41, which is much higher than any other game this season and completely raises his 0.05 average.

This figure was narrowly higher than his xG (0.4), proving that he displayed a clinical side of him to net last night’s winner.

This was a number only beaten by August’s 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.