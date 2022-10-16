£75.06m: How does Sheffield United’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Without a win in their last four league matches, Sheffield United surrendered their position at the Championship summit yesterday afternoon.

The Blades, who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Blackpool, managed to find an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time via Oli Norwood.

Despite losing grip of top spot in the division, they sit on as many points as the current occupiers of first place, Burnley.

Possessing an immediate chance to return to winning ways, the Blades visit the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday evening.

Whilst we wait and see how that one plays out, here, we take a look at Sheffield United’s squad market value according to Transfermarkt to see how it fares up against other clubs in the division…

Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s Transfermarkt value sits at a whopping £75.06 million, with the Blades possessing a number of talented individuals who have raised the ceiling in this scenario.

Sander Berge sits at the top of the pile on an individual basis, with Transfermarkt valuing the midfielder at £14.40 million, whilst John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic sit at £6.30 million and £5.40 million respectively.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield United flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Darryl Westlake? 29 31 34 36

18 out of the 27 members of the squad have a value that is higher than £1 million.

Near the bottom sees goalkeeping pair Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah occupy the two spots above the lowest valued player in the squad, Billy Sharp, with age certainly being the reason why.

Against the rest of the division

Interestingly, the Blades possess the third-highest value when compared to the rest of the division.

Two of the three relegated clubs occupy the two spots above them in Watford and Norwich City respectively, with the Hornets being the only club in the division to return a nine-figure valuation.

The Blades also have the third-highest value per player in the division, with the Yorkshire club’s average value per individual standing at £2.78m.

Sheffield United possess a squad value that is double the values of 13 out of the 24 clubs in the division.

Amazingly, Berge’s value of £14.40 million is higher than Rotherham United’s entire squad (£14.31 million).