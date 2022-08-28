73-year-old and ex-Sunderland manager keen on upcoming Black Cats vacancy

Veteran manager Neil Warnock is keen on talking to Sunderland regarding their upcoming managerial vacancy, according to Mark Douglas of iNews.

The Black Cats currently still have a contracted manager in Alex Neil, but it is expected that the Scot is heading to Championship rivals Stoke City following their approach earlier in the week and he was present at Ewood Park for the Potters’ 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

It’s only a matter of time before Neil’s move to Staffordshire is confirmed, and Tony Mowbray has already been linked with the post, with some publications reporting his move to the Wearside club as a done deal.

That is not the case though despite initial talks taking place, and other names are being considered, including MK Dons head coach Liam Manning.

But there are more experienced options who want to talk to the Black Cats hierarchy regarding the job, including Warnock, who announced his retirement from management back in April.

The 73-year-old could potentially return though should he find a role that suits him, and another veteran of the game that is keen, per iNews, is Mick McCarthy, who was in charge at the Stadium of Light between 2003 and 2006.

McCarthy won promotion with the North East club in 2005, but left the following year having picked up just 16 points from 28 matches in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Even though Warnock and McCarthy are both keen on discussing the Sunderland job, it seems unlikely that either man will be becoming the new manager.

It is not a short-term fix that Sunderland need as they need an individual who can take them forward for the next few years, with ambitions to get back to the Premier League soon.

McCarthy’s last job in English football ended abjectly at Cardiff, whilst Warnock at his age will never be a long-term option.

If Mowbray doesn’t get the job, then there is a new breed of head coaches ready to potentially take on the role, with the likes of Liam Manning who has been linked one of the more exciting and forward-thinking names under consideration.