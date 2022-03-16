73.2% dribble success rate: Should Sunderland pursue a permanent deal for Tottenham player?

Jack Clarke might fear being left out in the cold at Tottenham but he might have a place to call home in Sunderland if he wants it.

The winger has yet to play in a single league game for his parent club despite being 21-years-old and having played throughout the EFL in the Championship and League One.

After impressing with Leeds in his teens, he has since struggled for regular gametime and has had to make do with appearances for Spurs reserve teams.

This year though, the Black Cats have offered him the chance to get more frequent football and whilst he hasn’t nailed down a starting spot, he has still managed to get on the pitch on a regular basis.

With the season coming to a close though – and the player’s loan deal set to expire – would it be worth Sunderland keeping him at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis?

There are pros and cons surrounding a long-term deal. The pros, on the surface, are that he is young and has plenty of time to develop and become a real talent still. He’s also previously shown that he can be really exciting on the ball and can produce the goods a league higher than the third tier.

The cons are his offensive output in terms of goals and assists and the amount of minutes he is currently getting. He’s managed only one goal and one assist so far this year so far, although they’ve come in only 5.3 lots of 90 minutes. He’s also had only four starts – so hasn’t had much chance to make any impact. That also works against the player though, as if he can’t get on the field enough, then there may not be a space in the squad for him unless he fancies being used every now and then in rotation.

As an option though, if you dig into his stats, he certainly wouldn’t be a bad option. The main thing to take away from Clarke is that he is exactly what you would expect from a winger – he’s good at keeping the ball, driving it forward himself and getting the ball to someone else.

As per WyScout, his xG is only 1.23 and his xA ratio is also only 0.72. In that respect then, he is performing about as well as you would expect in terms of his output, if not slightly better in terms of the chances he has created.

His passes into the final third are also solid, as he has a 66.7% success rate, which showcases his ability to get the ball forward and find a teammate in a dangerous area. Where he does falter with his distribution though is in his crossing and getting the ball into the box as he has managed only a 29.2% success rate in that area.

If you want a player that can drive the ball forward well though, Clarke is your man. He averages 4.22 progressive runs per 90, has a 73.2% dribble success rate and doesn’t mind a pot shot at goal either, averaging 2.36 per 90. This all suggests a player who is comfortable on the ball and can hold onto and carry it well.

The issue really with Clarke then comes in terms of his end product, which just needs some fine tuning. He can get the ball forward easily – it’s what he does with it in that final third that sometimes lets him down.

The talent is there to be seen though and considering his age, he has plenty of time to get better in that respect. If he can just nail down a regular spot somewhere and stop just going out on short-term loans, it might benefit him enormously. In that case then, it could be worth Sunderland getting him on a permanent.

Clarke right now is not the finished product but with time and training, he could be. There are some good features already in place and regular minutes could really bring the best out of him again. Right now, he is a solid option in rotation and with some work, he could end up being a first-team regular.