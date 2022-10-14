£72.68m: How does Burnley’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Burnley have had a positive start to their return to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany oversaw a massive overhaul of the squad during the most recent summer transfer window.

Many veterans of the club under Sean Dyche all departed, as well as a few potential rising stars.

However, despite the massive turnover, the Clarets have started well and currently sit 4th in the table.

This weekend pits the team against Swansea City, who are only one point behind.

Comparing their squad’s value using Transfermarkt also makes for interesting reading.

Relative to the entire division, Kompany’s side sit 4th in the table in terms of squad value, exactly where the team is in the real table.

But Swansea are currently punching above their weight, with Russell Martin’s players valued at a total of £39.33 million, which puts them 11th among the second division.

Burnley’s value is considered to be £72.06 million, well above the average of £40.46 million.

Only Watford (£101.03m), Norwich City (£90.54m) and Sheffield United (£75.06m) have a comparable worth.

West Brom are directly behind Burnley in the value table, but their estimated worth is £63.09 million, with 7th place Hull City worth £49.14 million.

This shows the gulf between those who have recently been relegated from the Premier League and the rest.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Burnley FC flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Brian Easton? 31 33 34 37

For example, those who came up from League One have a worth of £36.63m (Sunderland), £16.83m (Wigan Athletic) and £14.43m (Rotherham United).

So Burnley are currently matching expectations based on their wealth and resources, even if Kompany is ultimately unproven at this level and working with a squad of players who have not built up much chemistry together due to only just signing with the club this summer.

These figures add some context to the task at hand at Burnley, and the objective very much remains to compete for promotion straight back into the Premier League, despite the amount of upheaval that has impacted the club in the last several months.