72.1 % defensive duels won: The Leeds United man making a promising start at Millwall

Millwall have been fairly inconsistent at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Creativity has not been as easy to come by since Jed Wallace’s summer departure, but like all good managers Gary Rowett is finding a way for his side to adapt.

The Lions conducted an ambitious transfer window having flirted with the play-offs at times in the last few years and they beat competition to the loan signing of Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United.

George Honeyman and Zian Flemming are also settling into life in South London while providing competition for places in midfield, but Shackleton has begun to establish himself as a regular starter under Rowett.

Here, we have taken a deeper look into the statistics behind Shackleton’s first month or so as a Lion in our latest performance in numbers piece…

It can be more challenging to measure the performance and influence of a midfielder using numbers, but as far as the eye test goes it has been a promising start from Shackleton, demonstrating in patches that he has the potential to establish himself in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has mainly played in a central midfield duo but was deployed as right wing back in the club’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Shackleton has registered a pass accuracy of 80.5% so far, as per Wyscout, leaving some room for improvement, but then again Rowett’s style of play does lead to more adventurous passes being played ahead of recycling the ball.

In terms of an attacking contribution, it has been difficult for Shackleton so far, only chipping in with one shot assist, in crossing from the right flank last time out, something to work on.

The 22-year-old has won a very healthy 72.1 % of his defensive duels, which considering his physique is impressive and could be important in some more intense one versus one battles at wing back.

50% dribble success shows room for improvement, especially if he is to continue playing out wide, but that said, 1.7 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes displays some promise and attacking intent.

This may turn out to be a transition season for the Lions, but regular starts will stand Shackleton in good stead in preparation for an Elland Road return.