71% defensive duel success: The Peterborough United man who contributed at both ends in Barnsley win

Peterborough United kept their Championship survival hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over fellow relegation rivals Barnsley.

The result all but confirmed Barnsley’s fate, with the Tykes 11 points behind Reading with just four games left to play.

Posh, too, have a hefty gap to make up with seven points between themselves and the Royals, but they are not quite done yet.

With that being said, there were some fantastic performances from the Posh players in the match, with David Cornell impressing in goal, and Ronnie Edwards and Sammie Szmodics also impressing.

The man we’ve picked out for particular praise, though, is Frankie Kent, and here, we’ve taken a look at his numbers from the match, according to WyScout.

The stats

Just looking at his defensive stats for the match, you can see the impact that Kent had in helping his side to a clean sheet against Barnsley.

Kent was involved in seven defensive duels, winning 5 of them (71%) and was also dominant in the air, winning 60% of his five aerial duels.

Elsewhere defensively, Kent’s numbers were similarly impressive.

The 26-yeare-old made 5 interceptions, 12 recoveries and three clearances throughout the 97 minutes played.

Kent was also able to contribute in an attacking sense for Posh during the match, despite playing centre back.

Kent scored Peterborough’s second goal in the 75th minute of the match, helping to secure all three points for his side.

He did this, despite an expected goals (xG) rating of 0.12.

All things considered then, it was in impressive performance from Kent, and this was also recognised by WhoScored, who gave him an 8.3 rating for his performance.

The centre-back will be looking for another three solid performances before the season is out as Peterborough United try to make a late bid for survival.